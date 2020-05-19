MARGULIES--Michael L. The Board of Trustees, management and staff of Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla, mourn the passing of our dear friend and trustee, Mike Margulies. Mike served on the Hospital's Board for the last 30 years, and played an instrumental role in our master facilities planning, design, and construction. In addition, Mike was a beloved volunteer who dedicated much of his time to working alongside the students in our School. He was a generous supporter who recognized the vital role of assistive technology in the life of a child with medical complexity. His wisdom and guidance were invaluable, but most important, Mike leaves a legacy of kindness. He will be missed by all who knew him. We extend our deep and sincere condolences to his wife Judy, and his entire family. David Pedowitz, Chair Board of Trustees Larry Levine, President & CEO





