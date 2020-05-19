MICHAEL MARGULIES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGULIES--Michael L. The Board of Trustees, management and staff of Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla, mourn the passing of our dear friend and trustee, Mike Margulies. Mike served on the Hospital's Board for the last 30 years, and played an instrumental role in our master facilities planning, design, and construction. In addition, Mike was a beloved volunteer who dedicated much of his time to working alongside the students in our School. He was a generous supporter who recognized the vital role of assistive technology in the life of a child with medical complexity. His wisdom and guidance were invaluable, but most important, Mike leaves a legacy of kindness. He will be missed by all who knew him. We extend our deep and sincere condolences to his wife Judy, and his entire family. David Pedowitz, Chair Board of Trustees Larry Levine, President & CEO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved