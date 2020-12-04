MARION--Michael Kenneth. Our hearts are broken. With great sadness, we mourn the loss of our beloved Michael, who passed away on December 1, 2020 at age 42 after a heroic struggle. Born and raised in Bethesda, MD, Michael was a graduate of the University of Michigan (BA), the George Washington School of Law (JD with Honors) and the NYU School of Law (LL.M) and was a partner and office practice leader in the Tax Transactions group at Mayer Brown LLP. Beloved by his many friends, colleagues, and extended family, he had a smile that lit up every room he entered. Loving husband of Bobbie Thomas, adoring father of Miles, dear son of Vivien and Lester Marion, devoted brother of Sara (Udi) Kish and uncle to Benjamin, Ari and Sam. His memory will live on in our hearts. Private burial Sunday, December 6. Contributions in Michael's memory may be made to The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York) Department of Clinical Immunology - Dr. Cunningham-Rundles. Services by the Hines - Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.





