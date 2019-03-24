Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL MENKIN. View Sign

MENKIN--Michael. Michael Menkin, z"l, passed away in New Jersey on March 6 at the age of 94. Born Michael Minkowitz in Vilna, Lithuania, the youngest of nine children, he was separated from much of his family during the Holocaust. After surviving multiple concentration camps, he was liberated, and soon met Dora, also a Holocaust survivor. They married and immigrated to the United States, together building a business in the Diamond District. As he built success professionally, he also became dedicated to Holocaust remembrance, giving lectures in schools and houses of worship. Michael was a valued member of his community; he was a leader in his synagogue, the Bergen County Democratic Party, and a proud Free Mason. He is survived by his daughter Ruth Cohen, and son Jerome, his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Michael will be remembered as a man of perseverance, and recalled for his passion for the world, the Jewish tradition, and the land of Israel.



MENKIN--Michael. Michael Menkin, z"l, passed away in New Jersey on March 6 at the age of 94. Born Michael Minkowitz in Vilna, Lithuania, the youngest of nine children, he was separated from much of his family during the Holocaust. After surviving multiple concentration camps, he was liberated, and soon met Dora, also a Holocaust survivor. They married and immigrated to the United States, together building a business in the Diamond District. As he built success professionally, he also became dedicated to Holocaust remembrance, giving lectures in schools and houses of worship. Michael was a valued member of his community; he was a leader in his synagogue, the Bergen County Democratic Party, and a proud Free Mason. He is survived by his daughter Ruth Cohen, and son Jerome, his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Michael will be remembered as a man of perseverance, and recalled for his passion for the world, the Jewish tradition, and the land of Israel. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close