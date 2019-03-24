MENKIN--Michael. Michael Menkin, z"l, passed away in New Jersey on March 6 at the age of 94. Born Michael Minkowitz in Vilna, Lithuania, the youngest of nine children, he was separated from much of his family during the Holocaust. After surviving multiple concentration camps, he was liberated, and soon met Dora, also a Holocaust survivor. They married and immigrated to the United States, together building a business in the Diamond District. As he built success professionally, he also became dedicated to Holocaust remembrance, giving lectures in schools and houses of worship. Michael was a valued member of his community; he was a leader in his synagogue, the Bergen County Democratic Party, and a proud Free Mason. He is survived by his daughter Ruth Cohen, and son Jerome, his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Michael will be remembered as a man of perseverance, and recalled for his passion for the world, the Jewish tradition, and the land of Israel.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019