MICHAEL MERENDA

MERENDA--Michael J., died at the age of 75 on Friday, July 17, 2020, of the effects of primary myelofibrosis complicated by dementia. He was a first generation Italian-American, with both of his parents having been from Calabria. He was born and raised in Westchester County, NY, and he graduated from Rye High School in 1963 as the President of his high school class. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Dartmouth College in 1967, where he was President of his fraternity, Foley House, in his senior year. Foley house had been Greek, but under Mike's leadership, the Dartmouth chapter admitted an African American student as a member, and Foley House was promptly dropped from the national fraternity because of this. Mike interrupted his studies at Harvard Law School to work in the Peace Corps in the Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire) in West Africa, later returning to Harvard to graduate from the Law School in 1972. He did corporate law at Hale Russell in New York and also in Sweden, later working at Breed Abbott. In 1993 he was a consultant at Capital Blue Cross in Harrisburg, PA, and he later became a leading part of the management team there, retiring in 2013. Mike was an avid piano player, having studied at Dartmouth with Lydia Hoffman- Behrendt, who was a protegee of Paul Hindemith. His pleasures in life included reading science fiction, playing squash, traveling (particularly in France and Italy), concerts, opera, ballet (especially Balanchine's Vienna Waltzes) and fine dining. He was predeceased by his brothers Gilbert (Jim) and John Merenda. He is survived by his spouse Dr. Leroy Sharer, his sisters-in-law Jacqueline and Mary (Tootsie), his nephews Christopher and Matthew Merenda, and his niece Kathryn (Kate) Hohl. Contributions in Mike's memory may be made to The New York City Ballet. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, 145 West 46th Street, New York, NY.





