MORSE--Michael. Michael Morse, Age 92, of Newport Beach, CA, formerly of New York City, passed away on February 15, 2019. A decorated U.S. Marine in Company G, 2nd Battalion, 21st Marines, Third Division, he participated in combat at the Battle of Iwo Jima. He educated others about his experiences and his pride in being a Marine. Following return from combat, he and his brother Stanley took publishing by storm, pushing the envelope with magazines of all different genres. As a friend of Bill W., his life was inspired and he encouraged others for over 50 years. Former husband and lifelong friend to the late Shirley Morse, beloved father to Lisa and Clifford, grandfather to Patrick and Aaron, great-grandfather to Ariella, Adam, Talia, Nathan and Pazia, his world was full of love and fun. He shared himself selflessly with so many. Our loss is immeasurable. Donations can be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 525 College Blvd., Ste. 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057.



