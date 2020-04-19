Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL NESTOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NESTOR--Michael, former Inspector General of Port Authority New York/New Jersey died on April 9 at the age of 76 from a brain tumor. Given six months to live, his fighting spirit helped him continue leading the IG office daily for five and a half years. He graduated from the prestigious High School of Performing Arts where his talent for dance and theatre led him to become Resident Choreographer of Utah State University. He performed on Broadway in Man of LaMancha, West Side Story, Milk & Honey, et al. Mr. Nestor then joined Law Enforcement and served 27 years for U.S. Customs and retired as Resident Agent in Charge. In 1997 he joined the Port Authority where from 2014 to January 2020 he was the Inspector General. In his distinguished 50 year career he served honorably in both government agencies and was known for his unwavering integrity and charisma. On September 11, 2001 he successfully led his employees on the 77th floor of North Tower to safety before its collapse. He is also credited with saving a woman's life by carrying her down stairs to safety. His last minutes in the tower were recounted in two books, most recently "The Most Spectacular Restaurant in the World". As a resident of Hoboken he combined his love of boxing with philanthropic work with his friend Mark Settembre and the legendary boxer Gerry Cooney. They created annual Fight Night events raising over a Million dollars for Youth Consultation Service (YCS) and Hoboken Hospital. Michael is survived by his loving wife Elayne, his children Brandt and Shaina, his sister Irene and grandchildren Ava and Ronan. He was dedicated to his family, friends and employees and a role model who touched and supported many lives.



