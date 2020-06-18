1932 - 2020

Michael Novara was born in Trapani, Sicily, in 1932, the youngest of five children born to Gioacchino and Giovanna (Canino) Novara. His parents and the five children (four boys and a girl) fled Mussolini and Fascism in 1935, arriving in America via Ellis Island when he was three. They settled in Brooklyn, New York, where he attended grade school and graduated from John Adams High School. Michael obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from New York University's School of Commerce, Accounts, and Finance in 1954, and thereafter worked as an accountant for such entities as the New York World's Fair, the Bronx Zoo, and Peat Marwick Mitchell. His children fondly remember chasing zoo animals around the house that he was allowed to bring home – especially the three-foot long snake that went up and down pants legs before getting stuck inside the spokes of an umbrella. Before now, only a few people knew that he returned that snake to the zoo by carrying the partially open umbrella on the NYC subway during rush hour. Although his early jobs were in accounting, he eventually embarked on his life-long career at the New York Stock Exchange, for whom he worked for 40 years as an Examiner, Principal Examiner, and Examination Director.







Michael leaves behind his daughter Anita Kerkhof (Kent) of Hilton Head Island, SC, his son Michael J. Novara (Lynn Giroux) of Pittsburgh, PA, and his five grandchildren: Kelsey, Christopher and Bradley Kerkhof, and Henry and Alexander Novara. He also is survived by his brother Leonardo Novara of Long Island, New York. His other siblings (Giacomo, Paulo and Giovanna), as well as his ex-wife Grace Shirey, predeceased him.







Although he moved to Pittsburgh in 2015 to be near his son, he was always a New Yorker at heart. He was an avid reader, and loved playing poker, wagering on NFL games, watching old movies and listening to opera, especially Italian tenors. He was loved by and made a difference in the lives of all he touched. He was always up beat, generous, good-natured, compassionate, honest, caring, helpful, pleasant and amusing. Even on his worst days he was "good, good, good," texting the thumbs up emoji.







Michael passed away on May 23, 2020. In light of the current national health crisis, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store