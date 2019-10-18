OBERMAN--Michael S. The Board of Directors and staff of Legacy Heritage Fund mourn the passing of a dear friend and colleague, Michael S. Oberman, Esq. Michael was a tireless director since 2008. Michael applied his fine legal mind to further our organization, truly strengthening the Legacy Heritage Fund. Our deepest condolences go to his beloved wife Sharon, daughter Abby, son- in-law Bryan and grandsons Asher and Parker. May his memory be a blessing to his dear ones.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 18, 2019