PASQUALE--Michael F. Michael F. Pasquale passed away on March 19, 2020 in his home in Spring Lake, NJ surrounded by his loving family. Mike grew up in Maplewood, NJ where he met his wife Pam in 1963. He graduated St. Benedict's Prep in 1965, and was a proud alumnus of the University of Notre Dame, serving on the Advisory Council for the Mendoza College of Business. Mike began his business career with Arthur Andersen & Co., leaving New York with his growing family to become Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Hershey Foods in 1978. Through a series of management positions, including President of Hershey Chocolate North America, Mike influenced a remarkable number of people with his leadership style, eventually retiring from his final role as Chief Operating Officer of Hershey Foods in 2000. After his tenure in Hershey, PA, Mike and Pam retired to his beloved Hilton Head, SC where he played all the golf he could - capturing three club championships and other titles in the process. He was a past chairman of the American Management Association, additionally serving on the Boards of public companies such as Minerals Technologies, Inc. and Medafor, as well as Volunteers in Medicine in Hilton Head, SC. Mike was blessed with a family who adored him - his wife of almost 51 years, Pam, and his children Caren, Michael, Steven and Maris; their spouses Michael Seckler, Kerry Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, and Jon Doran. Nine grandchildren: Sophia, Margaret, and Elizabeth Seckler; Lauren, Colin, and Mallory Pasquale; Madeleine Pasquale; Hudson and Nolan Doran. He also leaves three sisters: Tina Kemper, Susan Powell, and Joanne Willis, two brothers: Thomas and Peter Pasquale, their families, and more friends and admirers than one can count. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services are being handled by the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, NJ. Because of the current pandemic, Michael's inurnment in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt will be for the immediate family; but a Funeral Mass and celebration of his life will take place in Spring Lake, NJ and again in Hilton Head, SC at a time that is safe for all concerned. For those interested, donations to the Lustgarten Foundation, whose focus is pancreatic cancer research, would be appreciated. To offer online condolences to the Pasquale family, please visit funeralhome.com



