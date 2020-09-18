1/
MICHAEL PERLMUTH
PERLMUTH--Michael J. Loving and best friend to his wife Ruth of almost 62 years; father of Jodi (Jordan Glaser), Linda (Fred Lightman), and Lisa (Jeff Singer); proud grandfather of Carly (Nick Joseph), Stephanie, and Avery Popofsky; Max (Teddi Raifaisen) and Jonathan Lightman; Hannah (Andrew Kline) and Jack Singer. Loyal brother to Miriam and Paul Gold. "Mickey" died on September 16. He was 85 years old. Mickey was a native New Yorker, who more recently became a Boca Raton resident. Mickey will be remembered as someone who had a larger than life personality and who lit up every room he entered. To his last day, he loved his family fiercely and he appreciated the long and robust life he was fortunate to have lived. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mickey's name to St. Jude's Hospital.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
