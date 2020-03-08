POPERNIK--Michael, 82, died on March 3 surrounded by family at home. He is survived by his children and their spouses, his sister, and by two grandsons he adored. He will be missed by the family of his beloved late partner Susan. Mike cherished his years at Harvard, his service in the Navy, and his many adventures around the world. His work was the business of advertising, where he was respected for his exactitude and level head. He was committed to holding open the doors of opportunity to others. Everyone who knew Mike will remember his hospitality, sense of humor, love of learning, and devotion to his family. A memorial is being planned. Should friends desire, the family welcomes remembrances to .



