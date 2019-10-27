REID-SCHWARTZ-- Michael. Died peacefully in hospice on October 20th. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rose Schwartz, eight siblings, and Morna, his dear wife of 55 years. Michael was born into the Jewish community in East New York, Brooklyn in 1923. He was a CPA, a past president of the board of Planned Parenthood of New York City, and a longstanding member of the University Club of New York, where his sneaker-squeaks on the squash courts and checker- clicks on the backgammon tables persist in the minds of his humbled opponents. He is survived and very much missed by his children, Joseph Renfield, Jean Renfield-Miller, Matthew Reid Schwartz and Alix Reid, his sister Peri Winkler, and numerous other relatives and friends. Michael was genuine and thoughtful, loving and kind, to the end. Contributions in his memory may be made to PPNYC.



