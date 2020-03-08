RIFKIN--Michael, 73, of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, died on February 29, 2020 surrounded by his wife Robin, daughter Sonya, and loving friends. Born in Altoona, PA, he graduated from Kent State University and was a student during the Kent State massacre which deeply affected him. Mike was committed to the labor movement and worked for over 30 years for 1199 SEIU Healthcare Workers East where his relentless work as an organizer, negotiator, advocate for worker's rights, and social justice, led to better pay and conditions for thousands. At the time of his retirement, he was an Executive Vice President.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020