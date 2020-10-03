MICHAEL ROSENBLUTH

ROSENBLUTH--Michael Albert MD, ended his wonderful journey at 90 at his home in New York City on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born January 10, 1930 in New York City growing up with his devoted sister Mary Ellen attending Riverdale School and then Wesleyan University before returning to New York City to go to medical school at NYU. He entered the Navy and later took over his father's (Milton Rosenbluth MD) practice at 912 Fifth Avenue where he practiced Internal and Tropical Medicine. He married his lifelong love Catherine "Cathy" who survives him after 57 years of marriage. He was passionate about horseback riding, painting, speaking French and Italian, laughing, loving his wife, children, grandchildren, friends and patients. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughters Eliza and Julianna, and his son Adam as well as eight wonderful grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.themiltonbrosenbluthfoundation.org/donate
via the website or by mailing a check made out to The Milton B Rosenbluth Foundation to 912 Fifth Avenue, NY, NY 10021, Attention Richard Harris, CPA.