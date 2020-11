Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSENBLUTH--Michael. The Board of Trustees of The Episcopal School in the City of New York notes with sadness the passing of Michael Rosenbluth on September 14, 2020. Dr. Rosenbluth was a trustee of the School from 1973 to 1977. We give thanks for his life, and offer our condolences to all his family. Thomas E. L. Dewey, President, Board of Trustees Susan A. Sheahan, Director of School and Trustee





