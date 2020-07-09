ROZEN--Michael. The Board of Directors and Administration of United Hebrew of New Rochelle mourn the passing of Mr. Michael Rozen, former Chair and current Senior Chair of our Board. Michael, his wife Toby and The Stein Family Foundation are staunch supporters and major benefactors of the United Hebrew Campus. His dedication to those in need is a lasting tribute to his memory. We extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to his bereaved family. James Staudt, Chair; Malcolm H. Lazarus, Senior Chair; Rita C. Mabli, President and CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store