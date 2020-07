Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family

Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family

ROZEN--Michael. Fenway Golf Club expresses profound sorrow at the passing of its esteemed long-standing member, Michael Rozen, and extends sincere condolences to the entire Rozen and Feibus families. Jeffrey I. Citron, President





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store