1950 - 2020





Dr. Michael S. Garvey passed away on January 6th, 2020. Born in Chicago on December 5th, 1950 to Charles and Jane Garvey, he is survived by his brother Patrick M. Garvey, and sister-in-law Marilyn Garvey, of Ankeny Iowa. Dr. Garvey was a highly respected, world-renowned Veterinarian. He trained, advised, and guided 100's of Veterinarians, who remain grateful for their career success.



He graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinarian Medicine in 1974 followed by a year in private practice in Chicago.

He moved to NYC and completed an Internship, followed by a Residency in Internal Medicine at the Animal Medical Center (AMC). In 1981

Dr. Garvey became the AMC Chairman of the Department of Medicine. He was both a Diplomate in Veterinary Emergency Medicine and Critical Care, and a Diplomate in Veterinary Internal Medicine. He is an Alumni of Wharton. In 1992 he completed their prestigious Advanced Management Program. In 1997 he was named AMC's Director of The E&M Bobst Hospital, and Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine & Critical Care.



Dr. Garvey's life was deeply marked by the nightmare of 9/11. Shortly after the first plane hit, the NYPD called the AMC requesting help at The World Trade Center, (WTC). Dr. Garvey rushed to the WTC with staff and supplies. Dr. Garvey became the WTC Emergency Medical Contact and the AMC Medical Liaison. In an article he wrote about his WTC experience, he said, "I have never been prouder to be a Veterinarian".



Dr. Garvey was appointed Veterinarian for the New York Police Dept., and was the only Veterinarian appointed to the NYC Task Force on Biological Terrorism. He served on the Community Advisory Board of

the NY Presbyterian Hospital. He is listed in Who's Who in Veterinary

Medicine and Who's Who in America.



Dr. Garvey was President of the American College Of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Vice-President of the Specialty of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care, President of the American Association of Veterinary Clinicians and President of the Society for International Veterinary Symposia.



In 2006 Dr Garvey was the 2nd person ever to receive The Jack W. Judy Distinguished Service Award. This is the highest honor bestowed by the American Association of Veterinary Clinicians, who sponsors the Veterinary Internship and Residency Matching Program, for the selection of interns and residents for participating institutions. In 2009 he received the American College of Veterinary Medicine Distinguished Service Award for outstanding and dedicated service to the college in a volunteer capacity.



A Memorial Service will be held on Feb 5th, 2020 at 4pm at the;

Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel"

1076 Madison Ave (81-82 St) "

