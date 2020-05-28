

1997 - 2020

Michael Navarrette, the beloved son of Kim DiQuattro and Charles Navarrette, died tragically from a gunshot wound to the head on May 17th, 2020 in Queens, NY. Michael was born on June 2, 1997 in New York City. He grew up in Kew Gardens, NY and was studying nursing at LaGuardia College when his life was sadly cut short by a stray bullet.





Michael loved sports, reading, politics, helping children, traveling, his family, his girlfriend Diana Hernandez, and his beloved dog, Brando. Michael had a great sense of humor - most thought he was hilarious - an infectious smile with a wonderful spirit and soul. He was kind, loyal and generous to his friends. He had enormous strength and courage to face his battle with bipolar disorder which he was finally winning until this senseless, horrific, tragedy occurred.





Michael will be missed every day by his parents, his girlfriend and loving aunts, uncles and cousins. We have lost his shining light from the twinkling star to which he has returned.





Celebrate the good memories you have of Michael and remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.





A private celebration of life for Michael will be held on June, 2nd, 2020, his 23rd birthday. A public memorial will be held at Papavero Funeral Home some time in July/August when New York reopens.

