MICHAEL SCHER

SCHER--Dr. Michael Lee, 74, September 11, 2020; survived by wife Barbara; son Jeremy; son Daniel (Aliza); grandchildren Ellie, Evan, and Lily; brothers Hon. Sandy (Valerie), Floyd; and sister Leslie (Dr. Dean) Dobbin. Predeceased by parents Robert and Sylvia. Internist and hematologist in Albany.





