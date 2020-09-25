SCHER--Dr. Michael Lee, 74, September 11, 2020; survived by wife Barbara; son Jeremy; son Daniel (Aliza); grandchildren Ellie, Evan, and Lily; brothers Hon. Sandy (Valerie), Floyd; and sister Leslie (Dr. Dean) Dobbin. Predeceased by parents Robert and Sylvia. Internist and hematologist in Albany.
Barb, Jeremy, Daniel and family we were so sorry to hear about Mike. We know how much he will be missed. May all of your wonderful memories from so many good years help you through this most difficult time.
Paul and Trish Meyer and Family
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Dear Barbara & Family, My Deepest Sympathy On The Passing Of Michael...May His Memory Be Forever A Blessing...May His Legacy Live On...May He Rest In Peace For All Eternity...He Was A Very Special Man To All Friends & Family...He Will Be Missed...Sincerely, Lois H. Edwards
Lois Edwards
Friend
September 14, 2020
Barbara and family, It was a pleasure working with Dr. Sher. He was an asset to the community and the Medical field . He will be missed. He was a caring and a wonderful Doctor. His patients always came first. He truly is the meaning of a wonderful Doctor. My thoughts and prayers are with you - Maria Daniels
Maria Daniels
Coworker
September 13, 2020
I didn't know him well, but I will always remember Michael Scher. I first met him as the drummer for the "Swing Doc's" Band. I owned a nightclub in downtown Albany named Savannah's. We spoke briefly about music a couple of times and that was all. Several years later I met him again at his home where I was to pick up some antique items to sell at my sister's Auction House. We recognized each other and spoke. During our short conversation he found out that I had no health insurance. He insisted that I come to his office at no cost to me whenever I needed to. Thank You Dr. Scher, you were an exceptional person.
mike iwanos
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020
I have fond sweet memories of Michael as a colleague at Albany Memorial Hospital and also as a tennis partner at Tricity Club. I will truly miss Michael. My deepest sympathy to Barbara and family.
Hani Marar
September 13, 2020
Dear Barbara and family we would like to send our sincere thoughts and condolences to you for your loss of Michael. He was a good neighbor and also took care of our medical needs for many years. He will be missed. Carl and Mary Meyer and family
Carl Meyer
Neighbor
