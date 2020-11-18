SCHWARTZ--Michael, of New City, NY born May 11, 1959, son of Rhoda (nee Kien) and Jack Schwartz (deceased), passed away peacefully Sunday night, surrounded by his loving wife, Tammy (nee Carlin), and his two beautiful daughters, Ilyse and Brooke. Memorial services will be broadcast via Zoom on Thursday at 2pm. To help Mike make a difference visit: www.InMemoryofMike Schwartz.com
The countless memories made will surely fill the gap of the large hole his death left in the hearts of many. Services handled by: Gutterman & Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, Hackensack, NJ.