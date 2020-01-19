SEAMAN--Michael, 72, died on January 13, 2020 with his wife of almost 51 years, Phyllis, at his side. He was the beloved father of Sloane Warren (William Warren), Kimber Klein (Dr. Adam Klein), and Jordan Seaman (Jennifer North). He was also grandfather to the lights of his life: Isabel Warren, Tess Warren, and Teigan Klein. Michael, son of Dr. George and Ethel Seaman, was born in Manhattan in 1947. He grew up in Jamaica Estates, Queens with his younger brother, Dr. Robert Seaman. He attended Highland Prep High School, then the University of Miami, where he met his wife, Phyllis. After receiving his MBA from Hofstra University, he started his career in finance at Standard & Poors. From the mid-1970's, he worked with Milton Kimmelman until after his death in the early 1980's. From there, he moved to First Manhattan, working for Sandy Gottesman. In 1992, he decided to move to Naples, FL and work at Private Capital Management with Bruce Sherman, retiring in 2001. At that point, he and Phyllis decided to travel the world and spread their good fortune through philanthropic endeavors. Many a humanitarian and animal charity has touched his heart, but among these he was also a notably grand supporter of Jewish causes - active in his support, and serving on the boards of the Holocaust Museum and Cohen Education Center and Temple Shalom, both in Naples, FL. He has also been a major benefactor of the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, of which his wife is a vice president. Known for his sense of humor, warmth, and generosity, Michael's death is a terrible loss to his family, friends, and community.



