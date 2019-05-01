SERBER--Michael. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we mourn the passing of Michael Serber, beloved husband of Adele, cherished father of Ellen and Richard and son-in-law Jeff, adored grandfather of Daniel, Noah and Jared and loving brother to Barry, Rhonda and sister-in-law Carol, devoted uncle, mentor and friend. A graduate of City College, he was a dedicated educator, author and role model. He taught at Taft High School, served as History chairman at Forest Hills High School, was the proud founding principal of the Academy of American Studies, and was the educational coordinator for the Gilder Lehrman Institute. He cherished spending time with his family and made an everlasting impression on those he loved and on anyone who had the fortune to meet him. He will be in our hearts forever.



