SHIMKIN--Michael William. Michael William Shimkin of New York City and Pound Ridge, NY, and recently Darien, CT, died peacefully on Thursday, April 18th surrounded by his family in Greenwich Hospital. For the past 45 years he was the beloved husband of Barbara Fiorito. He leaves behind his five children, Thomas, Christopher, Rebecca, Joshua and Juliette, as well as seven grandchildren, all of whom love and miss him. Executive Vice President at Simon & Schuster, Chairman of Lectorum, publisher of The Morningsider. Tireless progressive advocate for peace and justice, Mike was the Founding Chair of Fair Trade USA, Trustee for Oxfam America, Advisor for Jewish Voice for Peace and launched and supported literacy programs throughout Central America. Please consider honoring his memory by making a memorial contribution to one of his favorite causes, The Sierra Club in Michael W. Shimkin's name: sierraclub.org/ memorials. Condolences to Michael's family may be posted on his tribute facebook page: https://www facebook.com/mshimkin
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2019