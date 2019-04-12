SILVERSTEIN--Michael, M.D., 75 of North Brunswick, NJ, passed away on April 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rachel Feldman Silverstein, father of Aaron (wife Kiera) and Rebecca (husband Kevin), and grandfather of Caiden and Liam. He was predeceased by son David, sister Dr. Ellen Silverstein, and parents Sam and Theresa.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL SILVERSTEIN.
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2019