SOULE--Michael. 1936-2020. With deep acknowledgement of the bold and lasting vision you inspired for conservation across Australia, the hope you brought for so many, and your pivotal role in conservation science across this continent's landscapes and seascapes. Sincere condolences to all Michael's loved ones, from everyone at the Wilderness Society of Australia.





