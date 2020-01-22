SOVERN--Michael I. The Board of Directors, Officers and Staff of The Shubert Organization mourn the passing of Michael I. Sovern, a distinguished member of the Board since 1982. He was admired by his fellow board members for his passionate commitment to the performing arts, his wise counsel, and his devoted service. Since 1996, he also served as President of The Shubert Foundation, the nation's largest funder dedicated to unrestricted funding of not-for-profit theatre and dance companies. During his watch, hundreds of companies were the beneficiaries of grants totaling more than 400 million dollars. Mr. Sovern was President Emeritus of Columbia University. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Patricia, his children, Elizabeth, Julie, Jeff, and Douglas, his 10 grandchildren, and to his extended family and wide circle of friends. The Shubert Organization Board of Directors Philip J. Smith, Chairman and Co-CEO Robert E. Wankel, President and Co-CEO Wyche Fowler, Jr. Diana Phillips Lee J. Seidler Stuart Subotnick
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 22, 2020