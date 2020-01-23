SOVERN--Michael I. The Officers and Staff of The Shubert Foundation profoundly mourn the passing of Michael I. Sovern, who led us as President for over 23 years. Under his leadership and guidance, The Shubert Foundation became the nation's largest funder dedicated to providing unrestricted funding of not-for-profit theatre and dance companies. He oversaw the granting of more than 400 million dollars to hundreds of arts organizations nationwide. It was a great privilege to work with Mike, whose towering intellect and wisdom will continue to inspire us. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Pat, children and grand- children. Vicki Reiss, Executive Director Amy Dorfman Wine, Program Director
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020