SOVERN--Michael I. The Board of Directors of The Shubert Foundation are saddened by the passing of their friend and colleague, Michael I. Sovern, who served with distinction as President of the Foundation for the past 24 years. In addition to supervising the annual grants program, Mike was an ardent champion of The Foundation's longstanding partnership with the NYC Department of Education bringing singular arts education opportunities to students, including The Shubert Foundation/MTI Broadway Junior program and the annual High School Theatre Festival. The Shubert Foundation Board of Directors Philip J. Smith, Chairman Wyche Fowler, Jr. Diana Phillips Lee J. Seidler Stuart Subotnick Robert E. Wankel
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020