SOVERN--Michael I. The Board of Directors and staff of Lincoln Center Theater were deeply saddened by the death of Michael I. Sovern, who has inspired us with his distinguished career as President of Columbia University and Dean of its Law School, and in recent years, with his leadership as President of the Shubert Foundation, one of the nation's foremost performing arts supporters. Michael was an enthusiastic and frequent member of our audience and he will be greatly missed by everyone at LCT. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Patricia, to his entire family and to his colleagues at the Shubert Foundation. Eric M. Mindich, Chairman Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020
