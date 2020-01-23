SOVERN--Michael Ira. The Board of Trustees, staff and friends of the American Academy in Rome mourn the passing of Michael I. Sovern. A noted legal scholar, Michael served on the Academy's Board of Trustees from 1993 - 2009, including as Chair (1994 - 2005). Among his many honors, he was awarded the Centennial Medal in 2006, and was named Chair Emeritus in 2010. The Michael I. Sovern / Columbia University Affiliated Fellowship was established in Michael's honor, to support a member of the Columbia community in residence at the Academy.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020