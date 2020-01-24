SOVERN--Michael I. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, staff, and volunteers of WNET, we note with great sorrow the passing of Mike Sovern, a cherished leader and Trustee for 12 years, and a Life Trustee since 2005. Mike did so much to further education in New York and across the country. We were incredibly fortunate to have him as part of the WNET family and he will be dearly missed. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Patricia, his children, and the entire Sovern family. Edgar Wachenheim III, Chairman; Neal Shapiro, President and CEO



