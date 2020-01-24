Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL SOVERN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOVERN--Michael I., '53CC '55LAW, President Emeritus. The President and Trustees of Columbia University mourn the passing of Michael I. Sovern, president emeritus of the University and a lifelong Columbian. After joining the faculty in 1957, Michael became dean of Columbia Law School in 1970, provost of the University in 1979, and he was the 17th president from 1980-93. He also served as the Chancellor Kent Professor of Law until his passing. Michael, whose 2014 memoir was titled An Improbable Life, was born in the Bronx, the son of immigrants. He came to Columbia College in 1949 on a state scholarship and eventually graduated first in his class at the Law School, becoming the youngest tenured professor in Columbia's modern history. He discovered an affinity for academic leadership and mediation when he led the executive committee that helped end the conflicts between students and the administration following the student demonstrations of 1968. As president, Michael not only led Columbia out of financial crisis, but helped it grow rapidly, enabling it to re- establish its stature among the most distinguished universities in the world. He also appointed the first female deans of the Journalism School, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Law School and oversaw the College's transition to a co-ed institution. Michael recruited Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Kellis E. Parker as the first tenured female and black professors at the Law School during his tenure as dean. He received the Alexander Hamilton Award, Columbia College's highest honor, in 1993. Michael will be remembered for his sharp mind, integrity, love of teaching, and deep generosity of spirit. We offer our condolences to Michael's wife, Dr. Patricia Walsh Sovern, his children, Douglas, Elizabeth, Jeff '80LAW, and Julie '93LAW, and to all who feel his loss.



