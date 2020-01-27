Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL SOVERN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOVERN--Michael. Professor Sovern taught my Contracts class in the early 1960's at Columbia Law School. His class gave me hope that law school would not be dreary. Mike was funny, irreverent and highly effective as a teacher. His dazzling intellect kept the students in my class engaged because his humor facilitated the learning process. When I needed guidance after I left law school and had a case of "first impression", he was generous of his time, spirit and knowledge as well as sage in how he demonstrated litigation strategy, making it a chess game. Decades passed and we found ourselves working together as colleagues on a project with Gerry Schoenfeld of the Shubert Organization. The New York City Department of Education was a necessary participant and it took two years of visiting the DOE with resilience and we ultimately succeeded. Mike's vision and sense of commitment to the City, to young people, his love of music, the arts, dance and theater, his humor, charm and quick wit contributed (with encouragement and passion from Gerry) to break down resistance and help make our project come to fruition. Ultimately, Michael Sovern became President of the Shubert Foundation. Every year, when middle school children of the five boroughs of the City of New York perform and show what they have learned through a variety of the arts programs which we initiated and which continues to this day, he and I would sit backstage, reminisce and laugh. The event would begin. Either he would be introducing me or I would be introducing him. I realize that I knew Michael Sovern for nearly 60 years. Many people miss him and I am one of those people. May he rest in peace. A remarkable man, he took his work seriously but never took himself seriously. Hope you're smiling, Mike. Freddie Gershon



