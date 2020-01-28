SOVERN--Michael I. Japan Society mourns the passing of Michael I. Sovern, former Chairman (1993-2005), Life Director and longtime supporter. Under his leadership, the Society celebrated its 90th anniversary in 1997, and hosted Their Majesties Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko during their official U.S. visit in 1994. With immeasurable gratitude, we offer our condolences to his family and friends. Joseph R. Perella, Chairman, Dr. Joshua W. Walker, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 28, 2020