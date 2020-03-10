Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL TAPPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TAPPER--Dr. Michael L., died at age 75 on March 6, 2020. Son of Dr. Albert Tapper and Jean Leitner of Queens NY, Dr. Tapper graduated from Columbia college and Columbia medical school and trained in internal medicine at Harlem Hospital, and in infectious disease at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He served for many years as Chief of Infectious Disease at Lenox Hill Hospital where he also established and directed an early New York State-sponsored center for AIDS research and care. Dr. Tapper sat on several CDC committees, was past president of the Society of Hospital Epidemiologists and a member of a number of New York State and New York City Departments of Health task forces, and was a frequent speaker at national and international HIV and epidemiology meetings. He was uncompromising in his advocacy for patients under his care and served as a role model for successive generations of housestaff. Apart from his medical activities, Dr. Tapper was extremely committed to Columbia College, a dedicated participant in its fencing team as an undergraduate, and was a lifelong lover of music and supporter of the Metropolitan Opera. He is survived by his sister, Helaine Gold. Dr. Tapper will be extremely missed by friends and colleagues. Memorial to be held at Columbia University at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to Columbia College, undergraduate school.



