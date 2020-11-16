1/
MICHAEL TESCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TESCH--Michael H., October 7, 1938 - November 11, 2020. Mike Tesch, the award-winning Ally & Gargano advertising art director, died at his home in Miami after a long illness. Devoted husband and companion of Billie Vilano Taylor for 32 years. Loving brother-in-law to Bobbie van der Vlught, uncle to Alan Chovel, Ben Chovel, Bronwyn Chovel, Bella Prio, Brigid Prio, Max Prio and Paco Prio, father to Amelia and Stephen Battaglio, and grandfather to Raphael and Luke Sorcio. Passionate pet owner and painter. He absolutely positively gave his all, no matter what the endeavor. Friends will be contacted about an upcoming Zoom celebration of his life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved