TESCH--Michael H., October 7, 1938 - November 11, 2020. Mike Tesch, the award-winning Ally & Gargano advertising art director, died at his home in Miami after a long illness. Devoted husband and companion of Billie Vilano Taylor for 32 years. Loving brother-in-law to Bobbie van der Vlught, uncle to Alan Chovel, Ben Chovel, Bronwyn Chovel, Bella Prio, Brigid Prio, Max Prio and Paco Prio, father to Amelia and Stephen Battaglio, and grandfather to Raphael and Luke Sorcio. Passionate pet owner and painter. He absolutely positively gave his all, no matter what the endeavor. Friends will be contacted about an upcoming Zoom celebration of his life.





