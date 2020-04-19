TESLER--Michael. February 6, 1942 - April 9, 2020. Michael Tesler, husband, father, uncle and friend to many, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1942 and was raised in the Bronx, where he would eventually meet his one true love Florence, who passed away in 2018. Michael, or "Mike" to those who knew him best, was cherished father to Francine, Serena and Robert (LoMonaco) and Deanna and John (Keane); adoring brother of William and wife Theresa, and nephews Joseph and John. Mike was known for his big smile, hearty laugh, brilliant mind; and magnetic and opinionated personality. He loved his family and friends, called everyone by their first name, and was a fighter. He always looked you straight in the eye, held your hand with a firm grip and told you exactly "like it is" without concern - all with a smile. Known for being a 'cop's cop,' Mike served as a police captain on the NYPD, and was on the job for over 30 years, receiving numerous recognitions, awards, and commendations throughout his career - and even after retiring, remained faithful to his brothers in blue. Mike had a love for all music. He could pick up any instrument and play any song - without sheet music. In fact, before joining the Police Academy, he studied and played clarinet and tenor saxophone, and was with the first American Bandstand, then called the "Dick Clark Show." He even considered going professional, but he gave it all up for the love of his life, Florence, who he remained faithful to up until his last breath. We know that he is up in heaven, reunited with her, and they are singing and dancing together, once again. Mike will be missed for his wit, humor, wisdom, endless lectures, big beautiful smile and bright blue eyes, his 'check in and safety calls,' and most of all, his love. We will miss him dearly.



