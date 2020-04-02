THOMAS--Michael, beloved theatrical agent and friend to so many, passed away in New York City on March 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Griffin, GA and educated at Sewanee: The University of the South, he moved to New York City in 1954 to launch a theater career. He was a successful TV commercial actor and toured in national companies of Broadway shows before opening The Michael Thomas Agency in 1966. Mr. Thomas offered young actors his undivided attention and encouragement. He represented the legendary Margaret Hamilton. His advice and - guidance helped create the careers of - Ernest Thompson, F. Murray Abraham, Lynne Thigpen, Howard E. Rollins, Jr. and Edward Norton, among many others. The agency closed in 2009, and Michael gave his time and energy to a broad spectrum of causes and charities. Friends remember his generosity, wicked sense of humor, and impeccable charm. Contributions in his honor may be made to Church of the Transfiguration (1 E. 29th St., NY, NY 10016) or to . Due to the world's pandemic, his memorial service will be private.



