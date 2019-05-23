MICHAEL VARET (1942 - 2019)
  • "Michael was one of the most outstanding attorneys have..."
    - Craig Lipsey
  • "I had the pleasure of being Michael's assistant for the..."
    - Peggy McManus
  • "I'm so sad to hear this news. What a lovely obituary. I..."
    - Amy Bruckman
  • "We at Bedford Insurance Brokerage are deeply saddened by..."
    - Mario Capobianco
  • "So sorry to hear the news. My sincerest condolences to the..."
    - Owen Sloane
Service Information
Plaza Jewish Community Chapel
630 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY
10024
(212)-769-4400
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Ansche Chesed,
251 W. 100th Street
New York, NY
VARET - Michael. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Michael Varet, beloved husband of Elizabeth Rosenwald Varet. For decades the family's service and commitment to social and humanitarian causes have impacted millions of lives here in New York, Israel, and around the world. Michael and Elizabeth's vision, leadership, and generosity allowed them to share their love of Israel and the Jewish community with countless others. We extend our condolences to Elizabeth; to his children, Joseph (Esther), Sarah (Jesse Coleman), and David (Shelby); to his grandchildren; and to the entire Rosenwald and Varet families. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on May 23, 2019
