VARET - Michael. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Michael Varet, beloved husband of Elizabeth Rosenwald Varet. For decades the family's service and commitment to social and humanitarian causes have impacted millions of lives here in New York, Israel, and around the world. Michael and Elizabeth's vision, leadership, and generosity allowed them to share their love of Israel and the Jewish community with countless others. We extend our condolences to Elizabeth; to his children, Joseph (Esther), Sarah (Jesse Coleman), and David (Shelby); to his grandchildren; and to the entire Rosenwald and Varet families. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO



