1937 - 2019

Michael William Shimkin of New York City and Pound Ridge, NY, and recently Darien, CT, died peacefully on Thursday, April 18th surrounded by his family in Greenwich Hospital. For the past 45 years he was the beloved husband of Barbara Fiorito. He leaves behind his five children, Thomas, Christopher, Rebecca, Joshua and Juliette, as well as seven grandchildren, all of whom love and miss him.



Known to his friends as Mike, he worked tirelessly through progressive projects to achieve a more peaceful world. As the Founding Chairman of Fair Trade USA, he launched the first and leading Fair Trade certification organization in North America. He was a Director of Argus Community in the Bronx during the early 80s, a Trustee of Oxfam America from 1986-1993 & an Advisor for Jewish Voice for Peace. He launched and supported literacy & development organizations throughout El Salvador & Nicaragua, including Libros Para Niños, Procomes, CISPES & US-El Salvador Sister Cities.



Born to Leon and Rebecca Shimkin of Larchmont, NY, on April 20th 1937, Mike is survived by his sister, Emily Gindin, with whom he spoke daily. He attended Mamaroneck HS '55, Williams College '59, and Columbia Business School. He joined his father, Leon, at Simon & Schuster as the EVP and Director of Publishing until the early 1970's when he left to pursue his own publishing and book retailing businesses. He established The Paperback Forum, a UWS bookstore and "sixties" hangout near Columbia University. He was the Chairman of Lectorum Publications, the largest Spanish language book distributor in the US and, with friend Ira Silverman as editor, published The Morningsider Newspaper.



Mike devoted his life to justice and safety for all, fighting climate change and supporting his family. He brought vitality & immense positivity to his projects. He was passionate about spending time with his children & grandchildren. He cared about the treatment of animals and kept a little black & white picture of his childhood dog, Marty, on his desk until his last day. He treasured his memories singing in the Williams Choir, playing the cello & piano, and classical, motet & choral music. He was a long-distance runner, avid cyclist, and had a life-long love affair with the energy, peace & inspiration he took from intense exercise. He is remembered as an entrepreneur, a deep listener, an intellectually & spiritually curious person, a "punny" guy and a cherished gift to his large family and many friends. He enriched the life of every person who knew him. He always got involved, rolled up his sleeves, did the work and made change everywhere, from global famine relief to a neighbor in need. He leaves behind a legacy of good.



Until his last days, Michael pushed himself to continue to make change and support the protection & preservation of our planet. Please consider honoring his memory by making a memorial contribution to The Sierra Club in Michael W. Shimkin's name: sierraclub.org/memorials. Condolences to Michael's family may be posted on his tribute facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mshimkin

