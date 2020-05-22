1947 - 2020

Michael Wallace Herron loved stories.



Whether he was telling or listening, writing or reading, showing or watching. He was just as thrilled to be entertaining as he was to be entertained. He loved words and wordplay, songs, plays, fine scotch and music. Mike could talk about Glenfarklas in the same sentence as Glen Campbell.



Mike was born on January 26, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the eldest of Richard and Barbara Herron's four boys. There were his twin brothers-Tom (wife Carmo) and Tim (wife Beth)-and the youngest, Dennis (wife Keri). The Herron family enjoyed summer trips up to Lake Chautauqua, New York, where they spent countless days fishing, swimming, and just enjoying being around each other.



After earning a B.A. from University of Cincinnati and working in music promotion, Mike turned his love of storytelling into a career as a TV news photographer. Following stints in Cincinnati and St. Louis, Mike joined NBC News and News 4 New York in the early 1980s. For the last years of his career Mike freelanced, chasing storms, disasters, and scandals so he could devote more time to his writing.



One of Mike's favorite roles was that of Fiercely Loyal Uncle to Tom and Carmo's daughters, Lissa and Shana-or, as Mike would call them, "my girls." The young son of one of Mike's best friends once asked, "Is Mike a grownup or a kid?" It was a fair question. Mike never lost that childhood quality of having fun for the sake of having fun.



The "essential element" in his life story came at the age of sixty when he met the love (at first sight) of his life, actress Carole Monferdini. Mike and Carole shared a passion for theater, live music, food and drink, and the sheer joy of living the New York City life to its fullest with as many good friends as possible.



Although it was the coronavirus COVID-19 that stole Mike on May 14, 2020 at the age of 73, his loved ones see a beautiful paradox. They were lucky to be exposed to his unfiltered sense of humor and his unmasked love of people. Those contaminated by his infectious laughter are sure of one thing: there will be no getting over Mike Herron.



In lieu of flowers, Mike's family and friends would love if you would do one, or all, of the following: support your local music and theater scenes; read a short story (or better yet, write one); sip a single malt scotch; and offer up a truly horrendous pun or off-color joke. "Don't wait," as Mike would say. Do it today.



For those of you who never had the joy of being in the presence of Mike, his loved ones are sorry for your loss.

