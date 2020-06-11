WEBER--Dr. Michael Lloyd. The partners, counsel, associates and staff of the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP express profound sorrow at the death on June 1st of Dr. Michael Lloyd Weber, beloved father of our friend and Chief Legal Project Management Officer, Nicole Weber. We express our deepest sympathies to Nicole and her husband Dave, their daughter Mikayla, his second wife Anna Steglich and to all other members of the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store