WEINBERGER--Michael J. Died peacefully at home on December 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Son of Harry and Nora. Michael was loved deeply by his devoted wife, Hazel, who cared for him during his long illness, his children, David (Bettina), Beth (Scott) and Peter (Molly), as well as his six grandchildren, Sam, Rose, Matthew, Talia, Neil and Kent, his sister Carol and his extended family. Michael was a trusts and estates attorney with the law firm now known as Dentons. Those who knew him cherished his calm demeanor and solution oriented outlook. He graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn, the borough of his birth, and held degrees from both the University of Michigan and Columbia Law School. He served as president of The Emanuel Midtown YMHA and Central Synagogue. An Eagle Scout and former Army Medic, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at 11:00am on December 30th at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue, New York City.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 30, 2019