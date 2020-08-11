MICHAELA SCHAEFFER

SCHAEFFER--Michaela Kane. February 26, 1939 - August 10, 2020. Died suddenly of hemorrhagic stroke. Life long resident of Brooklyn, she taught biology and psychology at Erasmus Hall High School as well as serving as dean of students. Late in her 20+ years of teaching, she embarked on the study of psychoanalysis, ultimately achieving a PhD. She developed a psychoanalytic private practice in which she engaged for the next 30+ years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband, Henry, her children, Mary (Brian Stemmer) and William (Nancy Maron), and five grandchildren, Julia, Jenny, Benjamin, Beatrice, and Sophia, all of whom loved her deeply and will miss her forever.





