JEANNERET--Michel. The council members of the Barbier-Mueller Foundation for Italian Renaissance Poetry regretfully announce the passing of Professor Michel Jeanneret, Former President (2003-2018) and Honorary President of the Foundation. To his wife Marian, his son Marc and his family, we address our sincere condolences. Please refer to the family for funeral arrangements.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 9, 2019