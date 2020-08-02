LEMOINE--Michel. Michel, aka Zouzou, aka Doc passed peacefully on July 13 after surviving Leukemia for five years. Born in Paris, France in 1942, he coupled his love for travel and adventure with his culinary skills to travel the world, settling in New York City in 1980. As a celebrated chef he used his skills to the delight of many including world leaders, business titans, artists and celebrities. Among his passions were Harleys and photography. He was set for his second cross country ride to Sturgis when Leukemia hit. He took this in stride, never complained and felt blessed for what he did have. Michel loved making people laugh, telling stories -true and unfiltered. After four practice wives he married his true love Barbara Goldman in 2000. He is also survived by his son Philippe (Susanne) and two grandsons Patrick and Marvin, all living in Berlin. A celebration of Michel's life will happen when possible, but meanwhile please have a Margarita, with Cointreau and think of him. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Gail Roboz.





