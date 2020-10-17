MICHELE LEVIN

LEVIN--Michele "Micki," passed away October 15th at the age of 70 after a courageous effort to overcome a rare cancer. Micki is survived by her devoted husband Edward Brill and their two sons Marty and Joey, as well as her adored grandchildren, Henri and Julien, and their parents Ed's son Ben and his wife Marie. She is also survived by her brother Marc and her sister Sharon, brother-in-law Elliott Asbel, and their daughter Marlyn. She (and her shoes) will be missed by her cherished Tibetan Terrier, Milo. She is the daughter of the late Walter and Bea Levin. Micki spent her early life in Woodmere, NY and then the family relocated to Miami. Micki was a gifted clinical psychologist with a private practice. She always had the time to help family and friends with empathy and humor. She had a zest for life, loved to meet new people, and entertain. She could whip up a meal on a moment's notice and was known for her warm gatherings and scrumptious food. Along with Ed she was an active member of Congregation B'nai Jeshurun on the Upper West Side and leaves behind many friends in the community. Her family home on Fire Island was a source of joy and appreciation of nature and long-standing friendships. Micki and Ed devoured New York City culture. They attended museums, theater, dance, and musical performances taking advantage of all the city had to offer. They traveled widely. Micki was a keen photographer and studied painting. She applied her eye for design and style and was an ardent shopper who always found the best sample sales. She will be remembered for her big smile, big heart, the sparkle in her eyes, and her laughter. Micki left us too early but will remain with us in loving memory. Donations may be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation or the Depression and Bi-Polar Support Alliance at DBSAlliance.org
.