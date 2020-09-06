MICHELLE NAUMBURG

NAUMBURG--Michelle Rosenthal (Reiner), died at the age of 94 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Until her death, she lived peacefully in her home, in Upper Manhattan. Born Merlyn Michelle Rosenthal on April 8, 1926 in Philadelphia, the only daughter of Raymond and Ida Rosenthal. She graduated from the Juilliard School before a successful career in musical theater. Her stage name was Michelle Reiner. She appeared in Broadway productions in the 1950's, notably "Bells Are Ringing" and "Goodbye Charlie". She married George W. Naumburg Jr. MD in 1961. They lived together in Manhattan, North Salem Vineyards Northern Westchester County and Barbados. She was step-mother to Peter Naumburg, Eric Naumburg, M.D., Janet Naumburg (deceased), Elizabeth Naumburg, M.D., and had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Generous and curious, she will be remembered for her spirited, elegant presence, beautiful singing voice, love of food and cooking and her dedication to her husband, George. Instead of flowers, please send donations to the Naumburg Orchestral Concerts.





