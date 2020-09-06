1/
MICHELLE NAUMBURG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHELLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAUMBURG--Michelle Rosenthal (Reiner), died at the age of 94 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Until her death, she lived peacefully in her home, in Upper Manhattan. Born Merlyn Michelle Rosenthal on April 8, 1926 in Philadelphia, the only daughter of Raymond and Ida Rosenthal. She graduated from the Juilliard School before a successful career in musical theater. Her stage name was Michelle Reiner. She appeared in Broadway productions in the 1950's, notably "Bells Are Ringing" and "Goodbye Charlie". She married George W. Naumburg Jr. MD in 1961. They lived together in Manhattan, North Salem Vineyards Northern Westchester County and Barbados. She was step-mother to Peter Naumburg, Eric Naumburg, M.D., Janet Naumburg (deceased), Elizabeth Naumburg, M.D., and had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Generous and curious, she will be remembered for her spirited, elegant presence, beautiful singing voice, love of food and cooking and her dedication to her husband, George. Instead of flowers, please send donations to the Naumburg Orchestral Concerts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved