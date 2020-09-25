1/
MICHELLE SMITH
SMITH--Michelle. The trustees and staff of the New-York Historical Society are heartbroken by the untimely passing of our cherished trustee and wonderful benefactor, Michelle Smith. Michelle's creativity, infectious enthusiasm, and deep respect for history earned her the admiration and affection of all those she touched. Her, and her family's generosity were central to both of our major renovations, and her advice and encouragement were key to the creation of our spectacular Gallery of Tiffany Lamps. An adored friend to many, she will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathy to Michelle's mother, Clarice; her children, Stacy and Michael; and her brother, David Bruce Smith. Pam Schafler, Chair Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair Roger Hertog, Chairman Emeritus Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair Louise Mirrer, President & CEO


Published in New York Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
